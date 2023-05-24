ANDERSON — Anderson Police have identified 19-year-old Daemauze J. Red as the alleged suspect in Monday's shooting at the 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Ct.
Red allegedly shot an unnamed woman who is reported to be in serious but stable condition, according to a press release from Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.
The woman and Red were allegedly involved in a physical altercation before the shooting occurred.
Those with any information regarding Red's whereabouts can contact Detective Cora Garcia at (765)-648-6729 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317)-262-8477.