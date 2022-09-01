ANDERSON — The first group of single mothers is getting the opportunity to improve their lives and their children’s futures through the Anderson Scholar House.
The first participants in the program started by JobSource are moving into newly renovated apartments and starting to take classes at Anderson University and Ivy Tech Community College.
The JobSource program has been affiliated with the Family Scholar House program in Louisville, Kentucky, since 2021.
Nicole Wisler, 32, has started nursing classes at AU with assistance from JobSource and the university.
Lisa Ball, 32, will graduate from Ivy Tech and plans to study to become an attorney; Amanda Lowery, 32, received a full scholarship from Ivy Tech to study to be a drug abuse counselor.
The Soroptimist Club of Anderson has provided all the bedding for the apartments, and this week it had volunteers painting an apartment.
Wisler has a 6-year-old son, who is excited about moving into the apartment.
“This is a great opportunity,” she said. “I always wanted to go back to school but never thought it would be a reality.”
Wisler said at first, she didn’t realize you had to go to school to be part of the program.
“This is what I really wanted to do,” she said of returning to school.
Ball has two daughters and graduates from Ivy Tech this year. Then she’ll attend Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
“I always wanted to,” she said of becoming a lawyer. “It’s been a lot of work already just getting my paralegal.”
Ball said at first that family members doubted she could return to school with two children.
“When I found this program, I thought I could get help with school,” she said. “The more they learned, my family has been supportive.”
Ball said without the Anderson Scholar House program, she wouldn’t be able to go to law school.
“My daughters are so excited, they can’t wait,” she said of moving into the apartment.
Lowery has an 18-month-old daughter and has been living with a friend.
“I was working two jobs until I went back to school,” she said. “I’m finishing the Excel Center to get my GED and want to study at Ivy Tech to do social work and (be a) drug abuse counselor.”
Lowery said when she first saw the apartment, it meant hope and a secure future for her daughter.
“I couldn’t attend the Excel Center or Ivy Tech without this program,” she said. “There’s no way I could continue my education.”
Lowery said her family was excited when she enrolled in the Anderson Scholar House program.
Ball and Lowery are carrying straigh-A grades in school.