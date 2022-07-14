ANDERSON — Over the years, Anderson has had its share of winners at the national Soap Box Derby.
Leighton Johnson hopes to be the next.
Johnson, 11, will compete in the national championships next week in Akron, Ohio, in the Super Stock division.
She has a history of podium finishes at the local competition, earning a third place in 2018 and a second in 2019 in the stock division.
The Soap Box Derby started in 1933; Anderson’s Maurice Bale Jr. was crowned the champion two years later.
Since Johnson won the Super Stock title in Anderson this year, she will have to advance to the Masters Division in the future.
At the local event, she was the fastest in the first two timed phases and then posted the fastest time in the championship round.
She will spend this coming week at a day camp before the actual competition on July 24.
Johnson explained that the stock division is the smallest car. Super Stock is bigger, with vehicles allowed to have rounded fronts. In Masters Division races, competitors lie flat.
After winning the local Super Stock Division, she can’t continue to compete in that division.
“I’ll probably keep on doing it,” she said of competing in the Soap Box Derby. “I’m not quite ready to race in the Masters Division.”
Johnson said her grandfather is involved in the local soap box derby, which sparked her interest.
Mike Ray built her Super Stock car.
Johnson said she won in Anderson against 30 competitors.
“It was exciting,” she said. “I don’t know what it would be like to win in Akron.”
“I like that anyone who wants to can do it,” Johnson said of competing in the Derby. “There are a lot of things to like about it.”
She will be a sixth grade student at Anderson Intermediate School this fall, and math is her favorite subject. Johnson is a straight “A” student in school and is active in many activities including dancing, swimming, soccer and basketball.