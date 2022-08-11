ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority is awaiting funding from the city of Anderson to finalize plans to renovate the Lincolnshire Apartments.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority (AHA), said Wednesday a request for $575,000 from the American Rescue Plan funds was approved by the Anderson City Council on Tuesday.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of the not-for-profit Anderson Housing Inc. (AHI), said the funds were the only designated in Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. proposal to the council.
He said as soon as the application process begins, the agency will apply for the funding.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927, on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
The proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments.
The project will cost an estimated $2 million.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved a $770,000 bond for the Lincolnshire project by using tax increment financing revenues.
Townsend said the next phase in the project is the removal of asbestos at an estimated cost of $125,000.
Sulc said the asbestos removal is the last work to be completed before the renovation work starts.
The project has been delayed while AHI finalizes funding created by an increase in building materials and the supply chain issues.
OTHER BUSINESS
Townsend said the AHA purchased three vacant lots to the north of the agency’s buildings for $7,500.
She said the long-range plan is to construct a building to house the agency’s equipment.