ANDERSON — The non-profit arm of the Anderson Housing Authority is considering applying for a Choice Neighborhoods planning grant from the federal government.
Kim Townsend, director of the Housing Authority, said Wednesday they met with a consultant on Monday in preparation for applying for up to a $450,000 planning grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department.
“This is something we want to pursue,” she said. “The study found the neighborhoods around our two developments are distressed.”
Townsend said criteria for applying for a grant is that 20% of the households have to be considered extremely low income. The study determined 47% of the households are considered extremely low income in the target area.
Kevin Sulc, president of Anderson Housing Inc., said the targeted area extends from Arrow to Raible avenues and from Nichol Avenue to 30th Street.
“The study looked at the residential poverty level,” he said. “That’s why Raible Avenue was made a boundary, because the residential area is to the east.”
Townsend said it has not been determined if the city of Anderson or the Housing Authority will be the lead applicant for the funding.
The deadline to apply for a planning grant is July 28.
Townsend said if the planning grant is approved the agency has two years to develop a plan for the target area.
“Only one other city in Indiana, Gary, has ever received a Choice Neighborhoods grant,” she said.
Sulc said the possible grant could be as much as $50 million in the future to implement the plan.
According to the HUD website, the Choice Neighborhoods program leverages significant public and private dollars to support locally driven strategies that address struggling neighborhoods with distressed public or HUD-assisted housing through a comprehensive approach to neighborhood transformation.
Local leaders, residents, and stakeholders, such as public housing authorities, cities, schools, police, business owners, nonprofits and private developers, come together to create and implement a plan that revitalizes distressed HUD housing and addresses the challenges in the surrounding neighborhood.
The program helps communities transform neighborhoods by revitalizing severely distressed public and/or assisted housing and catalyzing critical improvements in the neighborhood, including vacant property, housing, businesses, services and schools.