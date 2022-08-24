ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority experienced a $1,000 increase in its fuel bill for June.
The AHA’s board Wednesday learned the cost in June was $1,918, compared to the monthly average of $900.
AHA purchases the fuel for six vehicles from the city of Anderson garage.
Board member Thomas Newman Jr. asked who monitors the cost.
“We keep a log of the mileage for each vehicle,” said Kim Townsend, AHA executive director.
Newman asked to see the vehicle logs.
Rob Spaulding, a board member, said the cost of fuel was looked at about one year ago, and it was determined the cost was reasonable.
Concerning an increase in maintenance costs, Townsend said the agency is working to lower the costs by performing more of the work with its employees.
“We have an aging housing stock,” she said. “It’s costly to maintain and to keep at the status level required by HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).”
Newman asked if the agency is adequately monitoring the expenses.
“We had problems in the past with unauthorized purchases,” he said.
Townsend said the expenses are warranted, and the purchases are being monitored.
“We’re working to bring down costs and still be able to maintain the housing.”
Townsend said Illinois just passed a law that prohibits discrimination based on where income is derived.
“They can no longer advertise that they won’t accept Section 8 (subsidized housing),” she said of the Illinois law.
“If we had that policy in Indiana, we wouldn’t have a problem,” Townsend said. “We don’t have a housing problem in Anderson; we have a discrimination problem. Our clients and program are being discriminated against.”
Townsend said she plans to work to have the General Assembly pass similar legislation in Indiana.