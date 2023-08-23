ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority is moving five tenants from the troubled Bingham Square Apartments to alternative housing.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority (AHA), said Wednesday the people were being relocated at minimum cost to the agency.
She said AHA has requested from the U.S. Housing & Urban Development Department, to move one of the Bingham Square tenants to Westvale Manor and work as a security officer.
The tenant is a member of the Anderson Police Department.
Townsend said the hope is that having a security office at Westvale Manor will reduce the crimes of assault, drug dealing, rape and domestic violence.
“We’ve done all we can,” she said of relocating the Bingham Square tenants to new housing. “We don’t have the funds and not getting the cooperation we need.”
Townsend last week asked the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to provide funds to relocate the Bingham Square tenants to pay for security deposits and rent.
The ARC is prohibited from using tax increment financing funds for that purpose.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city needs a detailed amount required by each individual to relocate to new housing and is willing to waive the security deposit required for city utilities.
The Housing Authority is opening up registration for Section 8 housing vouchers on Sept. 18 at 8 a.m.
AHA will add 500 names to the waiting list, which is currently at 188 people.
Those people on the current waiting list will be served first before the new applicants will be processed.
Right now there are nine current vacancies in AHA managed properties.