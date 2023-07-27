ANDERSON — The nonprofit arm of the Anderson Housing Authority has decided to finance the proposed rehabilitation of the Lincolnshire Apartments.
Kevin Sulc, project development director for the Anderson Housing Authority, said Wednesday the organization is working for financing through a bank.
He said Anderson Housing Inc. (AHI) has dissolved the partnership with Garrison Frazier to finance the renovation of the apartments on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
“We’re moving forward with the project,” Sulc said. “We’re going to finance the project through AHI.”
An appraisal of the property was recently completed and discussions continue with contractor Fredricks Construction in an attempt to lower the cost.
Sulc said the hope is to complete the renovation of the apartment building by the end of 2024.
AHI has also hired local attorney Jonathan Cook to represent them on the project.
Earlier this year, Sulc said Garrison Frazier was not able to secure the necessary financing on the estimated $4.1 million project.
The original estimated cost of the project was $2.1 million but has experienced increased costs through material cost increases and supply chain issues.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is providing $770,000 toward the project, using tax increment financing dollars to pay off a bond.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has pledged $575,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.
The city recently completed a required inspection of the Lincolnshire Apartments building as a preliminary step to release the American Rescue Plan funds.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
It now has 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments.
The project is not expected to be completed until 2023.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority said there is a waiting list for 36 one-bedroom apartments.
“There is a need,” she said. “We still consider the project to be feasible.”