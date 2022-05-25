ANDERSON — The Anderson Housing Authority has reached an agreement to manage the Parkview Place Apartments.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said Wednesday an agreement was reached with Episcopal Retirement Housing to manage the 30 units on the upper floors of the Anderson YMCA building.
Townsend said the Housing Authority will be paid a management fee of 6.5% and will provide maintenance work on the apartments.
Parkview has been owned by Episcopal Retirement Homes since 2014. AHA provides low-income housing vouchers for the 30 apartments.
Townsend said AHA is working with the Anderson Scholar House being developed by JobSource to provide housing and assistance for single parents to obtain a post-secondary education.
She said the Housing Authority has approved 12 housing vouchers for participants in the program to reside in the apartment building purchased by JobSource from Anderson University.
The first renovated units will be completed in July with the remainder expected to be ready for occupancy by the end of the year.
Townsend said the Housing Authority has requested additional housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide more housing opportunities for participants.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of the non-profit Anderson Housing Inc. said Frederick’s Construction of Pendleton will be doing the remodeling work at the Lincolnshire Apartments.
He said a contract is expected to be approved next month by the AHI board.
“The contract will between our partner Vanguard and Fredericks,” Sulc said. “(Fredericks) has been helpful before a contract was agreed to on helping to lower the cost of the project."
The estimated cost of the project is $2 million to create 30 one-bedroom and studio apartments.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927, on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
The Anderson Housing Authority will manage the property.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission approved a $770,000 bond for the project by using tax increment financing revenues.