ANDERSON – The Anderson Housing Authority is hoping to reach a partnership to reopen the Carrie Mae Hyatt Food Pantry.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, Wednesday told a joint meeting of the Housing Authority and Anderson Housing Inc. that the pantry at Westvale Manor closed last week.
Townsend said the Housing Authority and concerned ministers want to keep the food pantry open.
“I’m hoping to have a partnership with the Gathering of the Queens to work together to keep the pantry open,” she said. “This has been a good resource for area residents.”
Townsend said the Housing Authority has paid the utility costs and provided space for the pantry at Westvale Manor.
“We are not going to run the pantry,” she said. “I’m trying to connect the different groups.”
Pauline Neal, a board member, said the pantry closed because of unkept promises by the city of Anderson and the local churches.
She said each church was to provide $150 per month for pantry operations, but those donations have declined.
Neal said the city of Anderson was going to provide the former Anderson Police Department substation location at 14th Street and Arrow Avenue to the pantry but that property has not been deeded over to the food pantry.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the intent of the city is to donate the property for construction of a community building with the food pantry to a local church.
He said the city provided funding for the purchase of equipment at the Westvale Manor location.
Neal said the number of people using the pantry had been increasing, but another problem was a lack of volunteers to work. She also said the director resigned recently.
The pantry used to be open every Tuesday and area residents could receive food items every two weeks.