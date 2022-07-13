LAPEL — A local business owner and a developer have plans to transform a 25-acre tract into housing and retail space along Ind. 32.
Andy Cole with BC Property and Bryan Stumpf of 11th Street Development are planning a 97-unit housing development with three different options and a commercial development.
The 25-acre site is located on Ind. 32 to the west of Lapel High School and borders on the town park.
Cole said the property is currently under contract for purchase with the plan to develop Woodward Place.
Stumpf said along Ind. 32 the conceptual plan calls for a 14,400 square foot grocery store and two retail strips containing another 46,200 square feet.
“There is a lot of interest,” he said.
The plan calls for the construction 55 single family homes, 20 fourplexes with a common area and 22 cottages that would be rental properties.
Stumpf said the cottages will front green space with parking to the rear of the buildings.
“We want to build a sense of community,” he said.
Cole said there will be walking trails throughout the property that will connect to Woodward Park and a retention pond that will be stocked for fishing.
Bridgenorth Homes will be the contractor for the construction of the residential units.
Currently the property is zoned commercial and agriculture and the Lapel Plan Commission is being asked to rezone the property for residential use.
The project is estimated to cost $8 million with work starting in the spring.
“BC Property is purchasing the property and 11th Street is our development partner,” Cole said. “There is a lot of excitement about the project.
“This is something we could do for the community,” he said. “This is something the town needs and wants. We’re trying to help the community.”