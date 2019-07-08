ANDERSON — The statistics for starting a new business are dire.
In their first year, 1 in 5 small businesses will go under. After four years, half of all new businesses fail after they failed to turn a profit.
And while there are dozens of ways entrepreneurs can do their best toward making sure their dreams come to fruition, according to financial services researcher Kabbage Inc., 92% of new business owners said having a mentor had a direct impact on their growth and survival.
“A great mentor is someone who offers objective advice, provides counsel from a fresh perspective, is willing to collaborate, listen and learn, as well as helping you stay focused on your goals, your purpose and what you’re working so hard to achieve,” said Amy Zimmerman, head of People Operations at Kabbage. “Businesses have a great opportunity to provide everyone in their company the benefit of mentorship — from the founders to the interns.”
But in smaller cities like Anderson, outside the bubble of Indianapolis, it can be hard to find someone with the expertise in not only building a business, but answering the specific challenges each new enterprise finds themselves facing.
That’s why the more than 20 local mentors at SCORE in the Madison County work to build connections across the state and nation.
“We are here to share what we have experienced to give small business owners a chance to succeed,” said DeWayne Landwehr, a representative for the Anderson SCORE chapter.
The nonprofit offers free mentorship for entrepreneurs and small business owners from several fields — offering stories and strategies that helped them to succeed.
The Anderson branch is made up of members ranging from four past chairs of the Chamber of Commerce for Anderson and Madison County, retired General Motors business unit directors, former chairmen of local banks, real estate agents, owners of a variety of retail stores, and many other retirees with a breadth of experience, according to Landwehr.
For small business owners, joining is simple. Mentees can request a mentor at anderson.score.org and they will be matched with someone with experience near their field.
From there, the group will meet as often as the small business owner requests, often weekly or bimonthly, to ask questions and get advice.
And if the mentor doesn’t have the answer, someone in their network will.
“I can get into the SCORE organization and query 10,000 volunteers and ask ‘who here has the experience I need,’” Landwehr said. “And I'll find someone who will help.”
SCORE is not just for new businesses. Landwehr said they’ve built relationships with business owners that have lasted longer than a decade.
“We love the word ‘relationships.' We try to make it not just a one-time ask a question to get an answer and we are done type of thing,” he said. “The topics that get discussed change over time. As your business grows the topics and conversation changes from how to form a business … to how do I hire my first employee, payroll taxes, employee benefits … those types of questions.”
He added: “Hopefully we get the conversation to a point where we have met with the person several times and it’s: ‘my business is growing so fast, and how do I continue that growth?’”
In the past year, of the 125 clients more than 20 opened new businesses, creating roughly 50 new jobs, Landwehr said.
“It’s the least expensive job creation mechanism I have ever seen,” he added.
Last year the Anderson chapter was recognized as the chapter having the best client relationships out of 300 chapters nationwide. And this year the organization was voted “Chapter of the Year” for the state of Indiana.
And while the group has found success, Landwehr said, much like any nonprofit, it could always use more volunteers willing to lend their time and experience to help their community.
And while SCORE requires a background in running a business, there’s another, much more important, factor.
“The most important thing is the desire to give something back to the community,” Landwehr said. “I know that becomes a trite phrase, but if you don't have the desire to help other small business people, you're not going to make it as a mentor.”
Anyone interested in joining SCORE as a mentor or mentee can join online at anderson.score.org or call 765-642-0264.
