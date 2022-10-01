ANDERSON — The Madison County Humane Society will host its 13th annual Peace, Love and Paws Fur Ball on Oct. 8 at Anderson Country Club.
General admission is $50, with a VIP costing $100. Purchasing admission for a table, which seats about 10 people, is also possible.
This year’s theme will be the 70s. Guests are invited to go all out and dress in their favorite 70s attire. In previous years, Nikki Moore, director of shelter operations for the Madison County Humane Society, said guests have arrived in very elaborate costumes.
One year, a couple came dressed as Danny and Sandy, the main characters from “Grease,” which she said were quite a likeness. She said if 70s attire is not feasible, semi-formal wear would suffice.
The event will feature everything from dinner to a silent auction. Guests could be visited by some furry friends from the Humane Society, with the hopes that some of them will be adopted.
The no-kill shelter hosts between 600 and 800 dogs and cats per year. Last year, Moore said they raised a total of $350,000, enough for their annual operating budget.
Madison County Humane Society’s operations are entirely donor funded. The ball, Moore said, is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
Moore said the group may need to become more aggressive with fundraising as a new or improved building could be needed. The current building has served the Humane Society for nearly 50 years; the cost for a new building has been estimated at over $1 million.
Their building, she said, is a key part of keeping the animals happy and healthy as it has a variety of play equipment and folks willing to give the animals plenty of love and quality time.
“We have a lot of play yards,” Moore said. “We try to spend as much time with them during the day as we can. We take them to the park, down the snow castle, anywhere that we can.
“The most important thing, obviously, is finding them homes.”
Older and crankier pets can be more difficult to adopt as they may require regular medical attention or may not be compatible with children or other animals.
Those willing to take a chance on an otherwise difficult animal or wanting to adopt in general, should consult with the Madison County Humane Society.