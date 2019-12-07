ANDERSON — Children dashed into the street under the twinkling lights of Dickmann Town Center and the Paramount Theatre, scrambling to pick up the candy flung by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., clad in a festive red hooded coat at the start of the 2019 Christmas Celebration and Parade.
Hundreds, including Anderson resident Shanna Edwards, took advantage of the mild weather to line the parade route, hoping to see the police cars and fire trucks, wave at the Disney princesses or catch a glimpse of the Big Man himself, who took a break from all the children whispering their fondest desires into his ear.
For many, hearing the Marching Highlanders play “Jingle Bells” on bagpipes, skating on the artificial ice and watching the lighting of the Christmas tree have become a holiday tradition.
New to this year’s event was a zip line.
“I just wanted to get my baby out of the house, her and her friend,” said Edwards, who settled in a chair behind the crowd as her daughter Shante Edwards, 11, edged toward the front. “We just got out here for the parade.”
Anderson’s celebration was one of many in Madison County and surrounding communities that took place Friday and Saturday. However, several communities, including Pendleton and Frankton, already had their community celebrations in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.
Other holiday events that took place Saturday included Anderson High School’s annual Breakfast with Santa, and the Paramount Theatre featured Doo Wop Yule Pop after the parade.
In Frankton, 15 homes entered the Frankton decorating contest, featuring the Burger Haus Lights at 1211 E. Sigler St., which is fully animated with about 50,000 lights and runs about 20 different song sequences with lights. Donations are accepted for the Frankton Eagle Packs program that sends food home with students.
Nestled on a bench, Anderson resident Vickie Rich cradled the free cup of hot chocolate she received at a hut near the skating rink. She said hearing “Jingle Bell Rock,” seeing the bright lights and watching the children on the polar bear slide put her in a festive mood.
“I like the bright lights,” she said.
Though it was her first time attending the event, Rich said seeing the children on the rink took her back to her own childhood.
“I said, ‘Thank you,’ to the mayor,” she said.
Neal McKee, director of Anderson’s Water Department, was one of many city officials and employees — or elves — who volunteered at the celebration. He was in charge of distributing free sugar cookies to the crowd from a booth at the corner of 12th and Jackson Streets.
“I think I get double dippers that come over here to get more cookies, but that’s OK,” he said.
McKee, who has been with the city for four years, said this is his second time helping out with the parade. Last year, he said, he drove a float.
“I’m trying to do something a little different this year,” he said.
