ANDERSON — Residents of Madison County have been elected to political leadership positions at the state and congressional district level.
Pendleton resident Kyle Hupfer was unanimously reelected this week to continue to serve as the state chairman of the Indiana Republican Party.
This is Hupfer’s second term as chairman.
“I’m excited to begin a second term as party chairman and honored to have the trust of Gov. (Eric) Holcomb and the Republican State Committee to continue serving in this role,” Hupfer said. “The mission in 2022 of protecting our supermajorities in the state legislature, reelecting Senator Todd Young and our U.S. House delegation, and electing our Republican slate of statewide candidates begins now.”
One of Hupfer’s major initiatives as party chairman is growing the Indiana Republican Party by building relationships with communities that have historically not voted Republican, the party said in a press release.
Hupfer has developed the Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series, a seminar and leadership training program that will provide resources to increase the engagement of minority Republican leaders in Indiana.
“We've seen enormous levels of Republican success in Indiana at every level, but we still have work to do,” Hupfer said. “The worst thing we can do is be complacent.”
Anderson resident Lindsay Brown has been elected president of the State Indiana Democrat African American Caucus and will serve on the State Democratic Party’s central committee, which works on the party platform and the party’s budget.
“This is a real opportunity for the voice of African Americans to take the lead and be heard in Indiana politics," Brown said. “If we focus on fundraising, getting out the vote, chapter growth and working with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, we can make a difference in Black communities across the state.”
Dr. Treva Bostic was elected to serve as treasurer of the 5th Congressional District for the Democrat Party.
Kelli Heuer, vice chairwoman of the Madison County Republican Party, has been elected secretary for the 5th Congressional District caucus of the Republican Party.
