ANDERSON — Pendleton resident Kyle Hupfer will be wearing two different hats during the 2020 election cycle, having been named this week by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve as his reelection campaign chairman while continuing as the head of the Indiana Republican Party.
Hupfer said Thursday that during the 2016 election campaign, he first served as treasurer of Holcomb’s campaign for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination and then for the gubernatorial campaign.
Holcomb was selected to replace Gov. Mike Pence as the party’s gubernatorial candidate after Pence was selected as Donald Trump’s running mate.
“I was the treasurer in 2016,” Hupfer said. “There were only 100 days to campaign, so we all did lots of different jobs.”
He expects to retain the title of treasurer as well as campaign chairman for Holcomb.
Hupfer said for the past two years he has not worked full-time in the private sector after volunteering as party chairman for two years.
“It’s a little less demanding,” he said of the full-time role as party chairman.
Hupfer said as the party approaches the 2020 election cycle, the organization remains in place from the 2018 campaign that saw Mike Braun defeat incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
“It will be similar,” he said. “There will be get-out-the-vote efforts, telephone calls to make contact with voters.”
Holcomb announced his reelection bid last Saturday in Knightstown.
“Being chairman of the campaign will mean more days on the road,” Hupfer said. “We have been campaigning all around the state since last Saturday.
“It’s the kind of campaign we will run,” he said. “The campaign will hit all four corners of the state.”
A graduate of Pendleton Heights High School and Manchester University, Hupfer continues to reside in Madison County.
He ran for the District 37 seat in the Indiana House in 2010. Hupfer was unopposed in the primary election and lost to incumbent Democrat Scott Reske.
"Kyle Hupfer’s extensive combination of executive experience and statewide local relationships makes him uniquely qualified to align and connect with Hoosiers in every corner and sector of the state. I’m grateful he is committed to leading our total team effort,” Holcomb said in making the announcement. “He’s no stranger to doing double duty and wearing multiple hats, which will serve him and our campaign well as the months ahead unfold.”
