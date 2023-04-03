ALEXANDRIA — After the passing of longtime Alexandria city councilwoman Pam Luck, more than one resident said, “Who better to replace her than her husband?”
On March 14, Dave Luck was name the new city councilman for Alexandria’s District 5, according to Tim Funk, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Madison County.
After someone dies or relocates, the district caucus nominates someone to fulfill the deceased person’s term, according to Funk. That person is then sworn in to serve the remainder of their term.
Stepping in for a fallen official seems to be a Luck tradition. According to councilwoman and long-time friend Wendi Goens, Pam replaced Jim King, who died during his term.
A temporary position became a decades-long career for Pam and vicariously, Dave who accompanied her to nearly every meeting.
“...It felt like a natural transition,” Goens wrote in a text message.
“What Dave brings to the table is a gentle, calming presence with a long history of Alexandria, knowledge and dedication to our community. He is an asset to our team.”
Goens’ comments came after Dave assumed his wife’s seat for the first time on March 20.
Funk said the district caucus could put Dave on the ballot if he registers by July 1. If not, he will remain in office until the end of this year.
As of March 31, the ballot remains open.