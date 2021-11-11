PENDLETON — The way Michael Richie figures it, he shouldn’t even be alive to observe Veterans Day. He was shot in the chest with an AK-47 while trying to protect an advance team while serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
“Our job was to get the heat off of them,” the Purple Heart recipient said. “I am a very lucky person.”
That day, 46 men died and many more, including Richie, were wounded. It was four hours before he was rescued.
Richie was one of hundreds of current and former service members who showed up to fellowship with his brothers in arms in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday at Amvets Post 26 in Pendleton. It was one of several celebrations and ceremonies that took place at veterans organizations, including VFWs and American Legion posts throughout Madison County.
The Amvets event included a buffet, a missing soldier table and rousing renditions of favorite patriotic songs, such as the anthems of each branch of the military “American Soldier” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”
An Anderson native and Madison Heights graduate who now lives in Pendleton, Richie was drafted shortly after turning 20, serving from 1966 to 1968.
“Everybody was in the Navy in my family, World War II,” he said.
Even with their shared experiences, Richie said he couldn’t bring himself to talk about his combat experience when his father asked.
“I never could tell him my story,” he said, wiping a tear from a corner of his eye. “I wonder what my life would be like if I didn’t carry that around with me.”
In fact, many people are surprised Richie is a veteran. It doesn’t come up in day-to-day conversation.
“I’m not one to brag,” Richie said. “As you see, I have nothing on that says ‘Vietnam.’ I want no recognition. I did what I had to do.”
After being discharged, Richie came home to work as a tool maker at General Motors.
“I just came back and went to work,” he said. “That’s what we were told. Just forget this ever happened.”
Though he tries not to dwell on his war experience, Richie said he finds attending events like the Veterans Day observance therapeutic.
“I get nothing but love here from the people who don’t know me but come from a place of understanding,” Richie said.
Commander Dave Halsell said having the event is important for Post 26 and its 700 members.
“This is one of the best places they can come and relax and have fellowship with other veterans,” Halsell said.
Former Post 26 Commander Steve Clark said the Veterans Day observance was started about 20 years ago.
“It’s a bonding,” he said. We just talk about how it’s good to be alive.”
