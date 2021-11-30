ANDERSON – Although Anderson resident A’Niyah Birdsong didn’t win the Miss USA pageant, she felt fulfilled.
Birdsong won the Miss Indiana title representing the city of Anderson earlier this year and competed in the pageant Monday in Tulsa.
She didn't make the final cut of 15 contestants to compete for the title and represent the country in the Miss Universe contest.
Elle Smith, Miss Kentucky was crowned Miss USA.
“I thought I did everything I could,” Birdsong said Tuesday during a telephone interview with The Herald Bulletin.
“I thought the preliminaries went well,” she said. “It was a tough challenge but I felt good about how I performed.”
Birdsong’s mother Deveta Whigham died earlier this month in a car accident in Indianapolis.
“It was not in the cards for me,” she said of the Miss USA title. “I felt fulfilled and put my best foot forward representing my state and hometown.
“Going through the adversity and challenge of losing my mother prepared me for the pageant,” Birdsong said.
She said she realized the dream she had with her mother to compete for the Miss USA title.
“I gave 100 percent,” Birdsong said. “I know my mom would be proud of me.”
Birdsong graduated from Anderson Preparatory Academy in 2017 and received a $60,000 scholarship to attend Indiana University.
She was the salutatorian at APA and finished high school with the highest number of college credits. She played varsity basketball and volleyball and was named MVP of the volleyball squad.
Birdsong received her degrees from IU in biology and the business of life sciences. She works for Eli Lilly in Indianapolis.
