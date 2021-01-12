If you're planning to attend Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, The Herald Bulletin would like to talk to you.
We're also interested in talking to Madison County area residents who plan to participate in local, statewide or national protests of Biden's inauguration.
Your comments about what you experience and observe, as well as photos you share with us, will be considered for use in coverage online and in a print edition after the Jan. 20 inauguration.
Please email News Editor Jim Meyer before Jan. 20 at jim.meyer@heraldbulletin.com. Include your phone number.
