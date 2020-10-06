ANDERSON — Prices for corn and soybeans were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic this spring but have rebounded as the harvest gets underway.
"We had some positive trade developments," said Michael Langemeier, associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue. "Secondly, the condition of the crop across the corn belt wasn't as good as we thought it was going to be earlier in the year.
"The combination of those two things created a situation where both corn and soybean prices increased and that essentially happened from about Aug. 1 until now."
Part of the decline in the corn belt production was caused by a derecho, a line of strong thunderstorms with damaging winds, that hit Iowa in August.
The improvement in exports was not only in grain but an increase of pork going overseas.
"When we have good pork exports to China in particular, that helps because that means we can support more hogs in the United States," Langemeier said. "More hogs means feeding more corn."
Prices received another bump on Sept. 30 when the USDA released its grain stocks report showing corn stocks 10% lower than this time last year and soybean stocks down 42%, sending the latter over $10 a bushel.
"Yields are better, and prices I'd say they're probably 10% better on corn than we expected, and probably 15% better on beans than we thought we'd have," said Brian Bays, who farms 4,000 acres in Madison County.
"We thought beans would be $8 or less the way it was headed," he added.
Despite the southern half of Madison County being categorized as abnormally dry by the United States Drought Monitor, Bays said his yields for both corn and soybeans have been above average so far.
Fortunately, the dry weather showed up late in the growing season.
"It would look like it's a pretty good crop for Madison County farmers," Bays said.
The USDA reported 22% of corn and 30% of soybeans in Indiana had been harvested as of Oct. 4.
