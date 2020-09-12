Gerry Lanosga, whose mother is Dutch/German and father is Filipino and Nicaraguan, doesn’t quite remember which box he checked when he completed the 1990 census.

Multiracial glossary

Though the currently accepted terminology for people who descend from more than one race includes biracial, multiracial and mixed-race, historically, other terms have been used to describe them. Those references, some of which may be considered offensive by modern standards, can be based on a variety of factors, including specific races involved and percentage of each race.

In many instances, the terms are not what multiracial people call themselves but what they are called by others based on the attitudes of the societies in which they live.

One exception was golfer Tiger Woods, who is white, Black and Asian, and coined the term “cablinasian” to describe himself.

Here is a sampling:

Chindian: An informal term describing someone who is of Chinese and Indian descent.

Colored: A commonly used descriptor for Black Americans in general during the Jim Crow era, it has fallen out of use in the United States. However, the Anglicized variation, “coloured,” remains the commonly used term for those of mixed race in South Africa and at one time was a social class in the West Indies made up of racially mixed or Black people who had the same rights as white people there.

Creole: A colonial-era term, this refers to people usually of West African descent and others who are native-born to a colony, including Europeans and South Asians and native Americans.

Dougla: This refers to a person of the Caribbean descended from West Africans and East Indians brought to the islands by the British and the Dutch as indentured servants.

Eurasian: Someone who is of broadly European and Asian descent.

Hafu: Referencing to the English word “half,” this is a Japanese term for a person with one Japanese parent and one of another race.

Hapa: This term is used in two different ways. In Hawaii, it is used to describe anyone of mixed-race heritage, regardless of their racial roots, and on the West Coast, it is used more specifically to refer to anyone with eastern or Southeast Asian roots. Depending on how it is used, it can be considered racist.

Mestizo: Used to describe Central and South Americans of European and indigenous American ancestry.

Mulatto: Considered by many to be an outdated term for someone who is of Black and white heritage, this word originates with a comparison to the mule, which is a hybrid of a horse and donkey.

Pardo: A person of European, West African and indigenous American descent, especially in Brazil and some parts of Central and South America.

Quadroon, octoroon and hexadecaroon: Also considered outdated terms, these refer to someone who is either one-quarter, one-eighth or one-sixteenth Black.

Sambo: A highly offensive term, this originally designated someone of African and Amerindian ancestry but later came to be used for people of African and European descent.