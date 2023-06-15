CADIZ — An Indiana company has found a way to make an affordable home swimming pool from shipping containers.
TrekPools started in Anderson several years ago, but has since moved to Henry County to have more space.
The company builds custom swimming pools from shipping containers and once completed in the Hoosier State are shipped to the customer.
Joel Cookston, a partner in the business, said they didn’t know how many of the pools would be sold. He said the first year he hoped to sell 12 and sold 15.
“I have four kids and we wanted a pool,” he said of how the business got started. “I didn’t want to spend an enormous amount on one.
“I Googled cheap pools and found pools that were made out of dumpsters,” Cookston said. “My wife nothing to do with a dumpster pool. Then I found a company in Australia doing this.”
He said there was no company in the United States and he put a team together and started the business five years ago.
Cookston said the shipping containers are purchased in China and the company prepares them, with all the essential components in Cadiz.
“It was a long process in the beginning,” he said of converting a shipping container into a swimming pool. “Now it takes about three weeks from starting one to shipping one.”
Production started three years and the company ships 50 to 70 pools each year.
Cookston said the containers come in lengths of 20 and 40 feet and eight feet wide. He said the company can make the pools up to 12 feet wide.
“We wanted to start this company to offer the Midwest families a solid pool product at a fair price in the range of $30,000 to $40,000,” he said.
A complete pool package cost starts at $32,000.
Cookston said the pools are shipped nationwide and only about a dozen have been sold in Indiana.
“We never see it after it leaves our shop” he said. “We build the pools to specifications, hire a third-party carrier.”
Cookston said the company can install whirlpool jets, waterfalls, spas and anything the customer wants.
Currently the company employs 15 people, mostly from the Madison County area.
“We’re growing,” he said. “Partnering with another company to put fiberglass in the containers.”
Cookston said the company is planning to hire an additional 25 people.
There is a six-month waiting list to have a pool delivered.
The company started in Anderson, but because of limited space moved to a location where the entire pool can be constructed in one building.
“We thought about another location,” he said. “Shipping is our biggest problem. Opening another location with the cost doesn’t make sense right now.”
Alexandria resident Krista Sallee has been working for the company for one year.
“I don’t do the coating anymore, but I do everything else,” she said. “It’s the best job I ever had.”
Sallee learned about the job through her landlord, Kenny Naselroad, who does all the metal work for the pools.