ANDERSON – The Anderson Fire Department hosted about 170 children Saturday at its inaugural Firefighter for a Day Kids Camp.
The camp was intended to give young people a glimpse at the firefighter experience through six scenarios, from mock firefighting to ambulance runs. At the end of the day, participants received certificates signed by AFD Chief Dave Cravens and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“It was a crazy day. We’ve never done it like that before,” Cravens said. “They see ‘Chicago Fire’ on TV and can relate to that stuff.”
In addition, the career firefighters who volunteered their personal time for the event reviewed the common safety lessons, including stop, drop and roll; replacing batteries in smoke detectors; and get low, crawl and find the nearest exit in the event of a fire.
Cravens said the camp provides a deeper experience than the Fire Safety House does. In most instances, he said, participants are introduced to only one scenario, but the camp allowed participants to get a broader view of firefighting and prevention.
Cravens said the children who participated included about 50 girls and 30 believed to be racial minorities. He said he hopes the camp will encourage more of these children to seek careers as firefighters.
“Maybe down the road that will create more diversity in our department,” he said.
For those who don’t choose careers in firefighting, Cravens said, the camp gives them a better idea of what firefighters do.
“At the very least will know what they are paying taxes for,” he said.
