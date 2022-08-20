ANDERSON — One school serving Madison County and surrounding communities has achieved the elusive 100% pass rate among its third graders on the iRead assessment.
Kevin Plew, administrator at Indiana Christian Academy in Anderson, credited his teachers for the phenomenal success of the students. Educators consider the ability of students to read at grade level by the third grade an important predictor of future academic success.
“We really must attribute this to our teachers,” he said. “From Kindergarten (and even preschool) to third grade, each of our teachers are personally committed to their students and their craft.”
This year’s state average for passing iRead was 80.7% among the 73,221 third graders who took the test.
ICA’s teachers and curriculum use phonics and sight words as the foundation for teaching reading, Plew said.
“We review test results and work to adjust curriculum and teaching styles accordingly, using the state standards,” he said. “We have weekly library special classes with librarian help to create excitement about reading. More than that, the teachers get involved with the students, know them, and can adapt instruction or give support where needed.”
In addition, Plew said, reading groups provide oral reading practice and immediate feedback. Parents support what teachers do with extra reading practice at home, he said.
ICA’s success seems even more spectacular in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that took hold in 2020. Most schools and districts say the pandemic, which required students to continue their educations at home rather than in the classroom, has set them back educationally in what often is referred to as the “COVID slide.”
Plew said his teachers tried to stick to as normal a routine as possible by making daily instructional videos for instruction, sent home weekly packets, and received and graded those packets. They also worked to overcome learning gaps by using differentiated instruction and adding supportive programs, such as “Let’s Go Learn.”
“Communication was key in keeping in touch and helping keep students motivated,” he said. “They have shown great resilience and determination. We are proud of their efforts.
We worked to help the students understand the importance of the testing and encourage them to do their best and take their time. Students responded well to their teachers.”
Among the public school districts, Daleville Community Schools achieved the highest pass rate of 93.2%. Even among students receiving free or reduced-fee lunch, a measure of poverty, which is considered a barrier to learning, Daleville’s 93.9% passed.
Daleville Superintendent Greg Roach said students’ learning needs were addressed by putting each on an individualized learning path supported by teachers and instructional assistants.
“Our iRead results confirmed the outstanding efforts of our teachers and students throughout the school year,” he said.
The district’s elementary administrators and teachers also developed an instructional plan to address the challenges of the COVID-19 learning loss, Roach said.
“This plan included meaningful learning opportunities for our students,” he said. “Our approach incorporated all available resources including printed material and newly acquired digital resources. These resources provided valuable data that identified the individual learning needs of each student.”
On the other end, however, is Madison County’s largest and most demographically diverse school corporation, Anderson Community Schools, where only 66.7% of third graders passed the assessment.
ACS superintendent Joe Cronk said the data serves as a baseline on which reading instruction can be focused and improved.
“Many of our students who participated in testing have spent much of their educational career in a remote environment. Now that we have them back full time in person, we have strategies that will develop each student’s strengths while also focusing on their areas of improvement.”
In spite of the remote learning that was necessary because of the pandemic, Cronk said, the district is prepared to close the gaps through targeted interventions for students who are not yet proficient. That includes in-school services provided by reading specialists who provide support in small-group settings and participating in the Indiana Department of Education’s Literacy Coaching program as ACS shifts to the Science of Reading instructional model, he said.
“As part of this initiative, each of our elementary school buildings have been staffed with a new K-2 literacy coach to support teachers in their integration into the Science of Reading.”
In ACS, 21.7% identify as Black, 15.2% as Hispanic and 10.2% as multiracial. That compares with 12.5% Black, 13.2% Hispanic and 5.2% multiracial statewide.
Because of the nation’s history, IDOE recognizes race and ethnicity as potential barriers to student success. Other barriers include poverty and English language proficiency.
While 73.9% of white students in ACS passed the iRead assessment, only 55.1% of Black students, and 56% of Hipanic students did so. Multiracial students achieved closer to the district average at 71.1%.
“We truly believe that all students, regardless of their skin color, should be given the support necessary to achieve academically,” Cronk said.
To that end, he said, the district hired Treva Bostic as its full-time director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In that role, she has established a districtwide Equity Council and works closely with teachers and building staff to ensure students of color be afforded equal opportunities.
Because of the high level of poverty within ACS, all students in the district receive free lunch. Cronk said the district offers several supplemental learning opportunities to bring students up to grade level in reading.
For instance, the district is offering one-on-one and small group after-school tutoring and partnering with the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County in offering fall and spring break advancement academies.
“These Advancement Academies will focus on high priority academic standards and finding ways to increase parent involvement,” Cronk said.
In regard to students with language barriers, 58.3% passed iRead
ACS serves students from 15 countries, 800 of whom are enrolled in the English Language Learners, Cronk said. That number is double what it was a decade ago, he added.
“Despite the language barrier, students are expected to perform at their grade level,” he said. “While statewide data may suggest otherwise, with strong support from our staff, our ELL students often perform at or above their peers on standardized tests.”