ANDERSON — The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the 52½-year prison sentence for an Anderson man convicted of attempted murder.
The Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and sentence of Toriono Johnson, 44, by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley.
Dudley sentenced Johnson to 35 years on the attempted murder conviction. He enhanced the sentence by 17½ years on the habitual offender conviction.
Dudley ordered all 52½ years to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction.
In the appeal. Johnson maintained the state didn’t present sufficient evidence for the conviction, Dudley failed to consider Johnson's claims of mental health problems as a mitigating factor, and the sentence was inappropriate.
The Court of Appeals ruling states that Johnson was found competent to go to trial by two court-appointed doctors.
The court noted in the ruling Johnson’s extensive criminal history, which included 11 different convictions over 17 years, probation being revoked twice and Johnson being on probation at the time of his arrest.
Anderson police arrested Johnson in August 2020 in connection with a shooting near the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford, upon arrival at the scene, police saw a man fire shots at a truck driven by Aaron Boyd, who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A passenger in the truck was not injured.
APD Officer Gabe Bailey fired a round at the suspect “in defense of two victims” who were inside the truck, according to a news release. The suspect was not struck by Bailey’s gunfire, according to an APD news release.
Officers chased the suspect on foot and saw him jump over a fence in the 1600 block of Hendricks Street. The suspect evaded officers. But, in the backyard, they found two bags containing marijuana, a loaded revolver and a pair of peach-colored shorts.
Later that day, Capt. Mike Lee was conducting a search of the area and overheard Johnson, who was speaking to a woman in a nearby alley, say “my shorts were peach, so they should be easy to find.”
Lee then approached Johnson and identified himself as a police officer, according to the affidavit.
Without provocation, Johnson told Lee that “all I did was stand my ground. I didn’t do anything wrong,” the affidavit states. Johnson was then placed under arrest.
Police said hundreds of people were gathered in the vicinity of 16th and Madison when Boyd was shot and that at least three people discharged firearms.