ANDERSON — One major determinant of health outcomes, at first glance, might not seem directly related to health behaviors.
"The number that matters most is the ZIP code they were born in," said Dr. William Cooke, a physician based in Scott County.
That southern Indiana county has been in the thick of a battle against addiction, HIV and other illnesses.
In 2015, Julie Foltz, director of infectious disease services for Aspire Indiana Health in Anderson, was dispatched to Austin as part of a statewide effort to mitigate the spread of HIV.
Foltz encountered residents who were affected by HIV and substance abuse disorder, including a man who couldn't visit his daughter at Scott Memorial Hospital because he was having frequent withdrawal symptoms.
"He was so far in his addiction; he lost part of his arm from injecting," Foltz said.
While in Austin, she met Cooke, who later documented the crisis in his book, "Canary in the Coal Mine."
In it, Cooke tells the story of those struggling with addiction, who are often forgotten. He also discusses scientific findings related to addiction and other health outcomes in Indiana.
Cooke's experiences changed his life by altering his views of addiction and the American dream.
"The original definition of the American dream was that everyone had equal opportunity regardless of their circumstances at birth," Cooke explained.
"When we go back to (the fact that) your ZIP code at birth determines, to a large extent, your health outcomes and opportunities, we've got to question whether the American dream is alive and well."
Cooke's ultimate goal is to humanize those affected by substance abuse disorder and encourage an empathetic approach toward their plight.
Foltz hopes local providers will attend and adopt Cooke's approach.
He is slated to share his insights and experiences with an Anderson audience at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre. The event is free, but pre-registration is requested.
Foltz said there will be a vendor fair showcasing local services/resources for promoting recovery.