LOGANSPORT — Nominations are now being taken for the next Indiana Farm Family of the Year.
To nominate a family, complete the form at www.form.jotform.com/222223566107146. The deadline to submit nominations is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
For 25 years, Beck’s and Indiana AgriNews have honored one Indiana farm family for their work on the farm plus service to their community and the agricultural industry. The award is aimed at increasing awareness of the important contributions that farm families make.
“Family farms are vital to the agriculture industry but are also an integral component to rural communities,” said Scott Beck, president of Beck’s. “This award recognizes a family (that) strives to serve both.”
The award began in 1998.
“As a family owned agricultural business, AgriNews believes in the importance of farm families, and we want to spotlight their significant contributions both on and off the farm — in agriculture and in their communities — while thanking one special family, in particular,” said James Henry, Indiana AgriNews executive editor.
The family will be recognized at the Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention on Dec. 17, 2022, at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis and the Purdue Fish Fry.
For more information, contact AgriNews’ James Henry at 815-410-2257.