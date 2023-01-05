ANDERSON — The internal political battle to name a speaker among Republicans in the U.S. House continued Thursday.
For an 11th time Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary 218 votes to be named speaker as he continues to try and reach an agreement with 20 House Republicans.
This is the most rounds of votes for speaker since before the Civil War.
The Democrats in the U.S. House continue to vote for Hakeem Jeffries of New York.
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, which includes all of Madison County, has voted present in the last five votes for a House Speaker.
She voted for McCarthy on the first three ballots.
By voting present, Spartz lowers the number of votes McCarthy needs to be elected to 217.
The other seven Republicans in the Indiana Congressional delegation have consistently voted for McCarthy.
“We have a constitutional duty to elect the Speaker of the House, but we have to deliberate further as a Republican conference until we have enough votes and stop wasting everyone’s time,” Spartz said in a press statement. “None of the Republican candidates have this number yet. That’s why I voted present after all votes were cast.”
During an interview with CNN Wednesday, Spartz said House members were wasting time by voting on the floor continuously.
“No one is going to budge,” Spartz said. “No one is going to change. We need to have discussions because it’s important to address everyone’s concerns and come to an agreement.”
Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, said the lack of electing a speaker is a national security issue.
Carson said members of the House Intelligence and Armed Forces Committees aren’t receiving classified briefings or conducting oversight of national security agencies.
McCarthy can win the speakership with less than 218 votes if he can get enough House members to vote present or not vote at all, although there has been speculation that moderate Republicans might try to reach a compromise with the Democrats to elect a moderate as Speaker.
Kyle Hupher, chairman of the Indiana State Republican Party, said electing a Democrat as Speaker or a compromise is unlikely to happen.
“Kevin McCarthy only needs four Republican votes to win,” Hupfer said. “It appears that both sides are locked in. There are tight votes taking place.”
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz broke that pattern when, during his turn, he stood up to vote for “Donald John Trump.” That counts toward the “others” category. The speaker does not need to be a member of the House.