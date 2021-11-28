ANDERSON — Recently, the Indiana Health Information Exchange expanded its data reach after working in conjunction with Michiana Health Information Network.
IHIE is a non-profit health information exchange that aims to allow health information to be exchanged easily and seamlessly.
“Clinicians certainly need access to data as they’re trying to take care of patients. Patients see clinicians, whether that’s a provider here locally, or they travel,” said Drew Richardson, vice president of product and business development at the information exchange.
“IHIE tries to serve as an intermediary to provide data to the clinicians in the care setting so that they can take care of the patient that’s in front of them, regardless of where they’ve been seen prior.”
A challenge within health care is providing data to the right clinicians for the right use.
“It’s not as simple as one technology system communicating to another; there’s a lot of complexity that goes into it,” Richardson said. “There’s a lot of data governance and privacy and security.”
The updates made to the data reach filled in gaps in the northwest region of Indiana.
“We’ve gone through a merger with the Michiana Health Information Network. As apart of that collaboration with Michiana, we’ve also had a tremendous relationship and building with the state through the COVID pandemic,” Richardson said.
IHIE’s clinical data repository, known as the Indiana Network for Patient Care, houses data for more than 18 million patients.
“Indiana only has about 7 million citizens, so we’ve got such a historical backlog of data that we’re really able to fill the gaps within the state around specific areas,” Richardson said.
The work that IHIE does is never-ending, according to Richardson, as they are continually trying to fill in the gaps.
With the coverage done by IHIE and the collaboration with Michiana Health Information Network, the health exchange has a good data reach for Madison County, according to Richardson.
“If you look at that particular geographic region, some of that population will travel to Indianapolis. You could also see some of that population potentially going to Fort Wayne over time,” Richardson said.
IHIE works with clinicians to ensure that the data they get improves the care of patients. By providing clinicians with the right information at the right time, IHIE is able to help clinicians make the right decisions.
