ANDERSON — After the wave of new COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, COVID-19 tests are becoming harder to find.
On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health announced it will limit who can be tested for COVID-19 with a rapid test due to the supply issue.
Previously, Indiana went through 50,000 tests weekly. Now, the state is guaranteed only 11,000 a week.
At state and local health departments, only those 18 and younger or symptomatic individuals over 50 will be eligible for rapid testing. If people don’t fall under these criteria, for rapid testing or they will receive a PCR test.
PCR tests results can take two to three days for results, though ready, however some have come back in 24 hours.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said that it will follow this new rule.
Mellinger said MCHD has more rapid tests than PCR ones and is running out of the latter. The department has both on order, but it’s uncertain when they’ll arrive.
“At the moment, we’re using whatever means we have available to test people as they come in,” she said. “But once we’re out, we’re out.”
Mellinger noted that the MCHD is not the only health department experiencing this PCR test shortage, as some are running dangerously low.
In addition to limiting rapid test availability, Mellinger said the IDOH asked local health departments to expand hours.
However, the MCHD will not expand its hours at this time.
“We currently are offering two evenings a week and every Saturday,” Mellinger said. “If we feel like we’re able to increase, we will.”
For for the time being, Mellinger said it doesn’t make sense to expand the hours if the department isn’t sure if it’ll have enough tests to last throughout the week.
She recommends calling the health department before heading there to get tested to ensure it has enough supplies.
Additionally, Mellinger said people shouldn’t visit the hospital for a COVID-19 test. She explained that hospitals are already overwhelmed, so it’s best to visit a community testing site.
Aside from the MCHD, people can visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information/ to find a test site near them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.