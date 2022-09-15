INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge turned down on Thursday a request to block enforcement of the state’s abortion ban just hours after it took effect.
The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators who argue that the state constitution protects access to the procedure.
Special Judge Kelsey Hanlon gave no explanation for her decision. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which is representing the clinics, sought the temporary injunctions. She did cite a court hearing set for Monday on the lawsuit.
The ACLU said in a court filing that letting the law take effect would “ have a devastating and irreparable impact on ... patients and clients.” The suit argues that the ban infringes on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges.
Indiana’s Republican-dominated legislature approved the abortion ban during a special legislative session that ended Aug. 5, making it the first state to do so since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
The Indiana ban includes a handful of exceptions.
Under the new law, abortions can be performed only in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by hospitals. Doctors found to have performed an illegal abortion would lose their medical license and could face up to six years in prison.
The state attorney general’s office hasn’t yet filed a response to the lawsuit in court.
No court action is scheduled until next month on a separate ACLU suit claiming the ban conflicts with the state’s religious freedom law.