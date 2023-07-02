ANDERSON — Indiana's youth tobacco use rate is the lowest it's been in 20 years, according to the 2022 Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey. However, local advocates suggest more work is needed.
"It is still imperative that we continue to work in commercial tobacco prevention, including e-cigarette and vaping," said Karesa Knight-Wilkerson, executive director for Intersect Madison County, an tobacco cessation and prevention organization.
The state also reported the lowest rates of e-cigarette use since 2012, according to a state press release.
Executive Director for Minority Health Coalition of Madison County Veda Morris-May take such info cautiously as e-cigarettes, especially flavored vapes, remain a problem.
In 2022, nearly 65% of middle school and 75% of high schoolers using tobacco reported using at least one flavored tobacco product within the past year, the state survey said.
“We are pleased to see that overall tobacco use is lower among Indiana youth, which is the same pattern being observed nationally," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsey Weaver in a press release.
"We know that flavors increase the appeal of tobacco products to youth, promote youth initiation, and can contribute to lifelong tobacco use.”
E-cigarette use could also interfere with an adolescent's brain development and could harm parts of the brain that control mood and emotions, according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Indiana youth have also shown interest in quitting with nearly 75% of middle school and 56% of high school youth using tobacco made at least one attempt to quit within the past year, according to the survey.
In terms of e-cigarettes, roughly 54% of high school and 67% of middle school students using e-cigarettes made at least one attempt to quit within the past year.
"I don't think it's something that they want to do, I don't think it's something they want to be hooked on for life," May said.
"They want to quit but now we have to set up the programs to help them."
May said the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County is working on a program to help local youth kick their habit.
Few details were given. However, May said the Minority Health Coalition would partner with Anderson Community Schools. Details are still being worked out.
May hopes folks in the community, including youth will partner with Minority Health Coalition to raise awareness of e-cigarettes in Madison County and risks they pose.