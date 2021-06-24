INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled the 2021 list of performers who will appear on the free stage July 30 through Aug. 22 (the fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). All shows are free with paid fair admission; seating is first-come, first-served.
The 2021 lineup includes:
• State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans, Friday, July 30
• John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, Saturday, July 31
• Mary Mary, Sunday, Aug. 1
• Josh Turner, Wednesday, Aug. 4
• Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band, Thursday, Aug. 5
• Noah Cyrus, Friday, Aug. 6
• Blanco Brown, Saturday, Aug. 7
• Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Sunday, Aug. 8
• For KING & COUNTRY, Wednesday, Aug. 11
• Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Friday, Aug. 13
• Home Free, Saturday, Aug. 14
• Casting Crowns, Sunday, Aug. 15
• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills, Wednesday, Aug. 18
• Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute, Thursday, Aug. 19
• The Beach Boys, Friday, Aug. 20
• Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La Sonora Dinamita de Columbia, Saturday, Aug. 21
• Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, Sunday, Aug. 22
