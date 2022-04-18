INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue has an important message for Hoosiers who haven’t filed their 2021 income taxes yet — today’s the deadline to file.
According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, if a taxpayer cannot file the Indiana individual income tax by the due date, taxpayers can file for an extension.
Filing for an extension does not extend the deadline for paying any tax due. Those taxpayers who expect to owe taxes after filing a return should pay at least 90% of the expected amount due by the original return due date. Interest is due on all amounts paid after the original return filing due date.
The Department of Revenue said anyone who has a federal extension of time to file automatically has an extension of time to file with Indiana. Those individuals must file 2021 state tax returns by Nov. 14 and pay any balance due with that filing.
Anyone who does not have a federal extension to file and cannot file the state return by the deadline, can request an extension of time to file with the Department of Revenue online at intime.dor.in.gov.