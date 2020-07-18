LOGO19 Traffic Accident.jpg

INGALLS — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after a two-car crash Saturday afternoon.

Nikolaus Jens-Uwe McCraig suffered a compound fracture of the femur, according to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

McCraig was eastbound on Madison County Road 1050 South in a 2012 Chevy Malibu about 12:30 p.m. when he pulled out in front of Harry Barger, 75, Pendleton, who was southbound on Ind. 9 in a 2005 Ford F150 pickup, the press release said.

Barger complained of chest and knee pain and was taken to Hancock Regional Hospital, according to the release.

Tags

Recommended for you