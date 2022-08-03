ELWOOD — When Aaron Myrick, past master of the Quincy Lodge Elwood Freemasonry heard the news of Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s death at a traffic stop Sunday, he immediately was on the phone to fellow members deciding what they could do to help.
They settled on hosting a $12 tenderloin dinner 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 1136 N. Anderson St. The event also includes a silent auction featuring donations from businesses, including a piano, jewelry and handmade crafts.
The Freemasons also plan to make available a couple of five-gallon buckets to accept cash and check donations.
“We know no amount of money can ever bring him back, but this will show the amount of support we’ve got for the family,” Myrick said.
The Freemasons are among several individuals and organizations that sprang into action to find ways to support Shahnavaz’s family and the community financially and emotionally.
Myrick said the lodge expects to sell 2,000 dinners. That is likely to result in some logistical problems, he added.
“It’s going to be tough. We’re going to have to do some stuff we normally don’t have to do,” he said. “I am asking the public to be patient with us because we aren’t used to this kind of volume. We do expect some parking issues and getting people in and out.”
That includes setting up a tent and borrowing picnic tables from a park.
Cheryl Ogden Trietsch, of nearby Atlanta, is one of many people outraged that Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has not filed for the death penalty against Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, who is charged with Shahnavaz’a death. Officials with the prosecutor’s office have said some technicalities prevent them from requesting the death penalty in this case at this time.
Some have started petitions, but Trietsch, who worked 20 years in public safety, wants to show support for the family by having yard signs printed with the American flag and the words, “Justice for Noah.”
“The entirety of Noah’s adult life he has been willing to die for people he didn’t even know,” she said.
Having worked with first responders for most of her career, Trietsch said, Shahnavaz’s death hits close to home.
“I have had to contact families when these situations happen, so I know what goes through people’s minds when these things happen.”
The signs will be an important statement long after the funeral on Saturday when the attention is expected to lessen, Trietsch said.
Her effort is not only for Shahnavaz’s family but for the other first responders and their families, as well, she said.
“After the hoopla is over, the families are left to grieve, and the community is left to grieve, so we want to make sure it’s not forgotten,” she said. “I want it to be in everyone’s mind and face every day, not just for Noah. There’s officers that die every single day in the line of duty.”