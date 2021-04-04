CHESTERFIELD — Crews have started work on a 13.8-mile section of Indiana 32 from Scatterfield Road. in Anderson to Perdieu Road in Muncie.
The $9.3 million state project includes patching, milling, paving and sidewalk ramps in Chesterfield, Daleville, Yorktown and Muncie.
The bridge over Small Branch Stream between Daleville and Yorktown will also be patched and receive a new overlay.
"This is a flagging operation, so cars will have to wait and should slow down in construction areas," said Mallory Duncan, communications director for INDOT's Greenfield District.
"This project should wrap up by the beginning of November."
Along with flaggers, a temporary signal will be used when construction starts on the bridge.
As part of another project, the ramps connecting Ind. 32 and Interstate 69 will alternately be closed as work is scheduled to begin on April 12 on the I-69 bridges over the White River.
Both bridges will receive new overlays as part of the $2.1 million project. The work will be completed in two phases.
The ramp from Ind. 32 to northbound I-69 will be closed in the first phase, followed by the ramp from southbound I-69 to Ind. 32 being closed in Phase 2.
Construction is scheduled to be complete by the middle of July.
Motorists will be able to use the ramps connecting nearby Indiana 67 and I-69 as a detour.
