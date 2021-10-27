ANDERSON — An Indianapolis man wanted for the alleged rape of a girl while she lived in Anderson appeared for his initial hearing on Tuesday.
Dennis Keith Skeens Jr., 45, is charged with Level 3 felony rape when compelled by force or imminent threat of force.
Anderson Police Det. Clifford Cole was notified by Lawrence Police Det. Stacy Hinshaw in September 2020, that the girl was living in Anderson with her mother, siblings and Skeens in 2016. The girl said her mother made her stay home from school with Skeens on the day of the incident.
The girl told authorities her mother was at work when Skeens took her into her mother’s bedroom and inappropriately touched her against her will, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Cole. The victim said Skeens forced her to have sex with a sex toy “numerous times on that day.”
The girl said when her mother came home from lunch Skeens left the residence, according to the affidavit. The girl said when she told her mother what happened her mother told the girl she was already aware of what was going to happen and that is why the girl was made to stay home from school.
The family then moved to Lawrence where the girl told authorities Skeens raped her again and she was forced to perform sexual acts on her mother, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with the mother, who was charged with incest in 2020, Hinshaw said the mother admitted over the phone to performing oral sex on her daughter and Skeens forced the girl to have sexual intercourse while all three lived in Lawrence.
A warrant was issued for Skeens in Madison County on May 4, 2021. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday where he remains in custody on a $20,0000 bond.
The mother is scheduled to appear in Marion Superior Court for a change of plea hearing in November on a Level 5 felony incest charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.