ANDERSON – An Indianapolis man has been arrested on two counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Kyle Alan Buis, 34, was arrested Wednesday in connection with incidents involving both 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls dating back to New Year’s Eve.
If convicted he faces a possible sentence of 10 to 52 years in prison.
In a screenshot message to one of the girls' mother, Buis alleges he woke up on New Year’s Day to the two girls performing sex acts on him.
In the message Buis states he didn’t force them to perform sex on him but added he could not have sex with the 13-year-old girl but she “could serve him up” any time.
Buis asks that the message be deleted and says that the truth was in the message.
The mother said Buis apologized, admitting to having sex with the two girls.
During a Kids Talk forensic interview the younger girl said she loved Buis and couldn’t stop.
Buis was contacted at the Howard County jail, where he is being detained on an unrelated crime, and he declined to be interviewed without an attorney.