A great blue heron perches on a log at Shadyside Lake in Anderson.

ANDERSON — An Indianapolis man drowned Saturday after attempting to swim across Shadyside Lake.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the deceased as Michael Scott McCrory, 24. Abbott said the preliminary cause is accidental death due to drowning.

The investigation was continuing Sunday.

According to a news release from the Anderson Police Department, officers were dispatched at 4:11 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on a report of McCrory attempting to swim across the lake.

Witnesses told police that while McCrory was swimming, he began to struggle, started yelling for help, became entangled in something and went under the surface.

Multiple agencies responded and eventually located McCrory's body.

The last drowning in Shadyside Lake took place in 2017 when Richard Hunt, 94, Anderson, died.

Police reports at the time indicated Hunt left the Isabel Harter House, an assisted living home in Anderson, one day before a local fisherman discovered Hunt's body in the lake.

