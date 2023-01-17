INDIANAPOLIS — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, and others to announce a $5 million investment by the City of Indianapolis to improve Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
A $5 million city bond will further develop the King-Robert F. Kennedy memorial site within the park.
Planned improvements listed in a news release include a new celebration and event plaza, an eternal flame artwork with interpretive panels, a pavilion, expanded parking, connection to the new pedestrian pathway along North Park Avenue and new walkways and seating areas.
“This site has long served as an inspiration for Indianapolis; with today’s announcement, it will become an even more beautiful and inspiring location,” said Hogsett.
“Fifty-five years ago, Senator Robert Kennedy informed a crowd of Indianapolis residents of Dr. King’s assassination. What followed was a community effort to maintain peace, restore hope, and importantly, continue Doctor King’s work.
“Today, we honor that Indianapolis story through investing in a more beautiful and welcoming park.”
On April 4, 1968, King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. At the same time, Kennedy, then a New York senator, was supposed to give a speech in Indianapolis to a majority African American crowd.
The speech was supposed to support his bid for the Democratic Party nomination for president of the United States, the same position his brother John held when he was assassinated five years earlier. Instead, upon RFK’s arrival, he was given word of the murder of King.
Rather than stick to his scheduled speech, Kennedy spoke impromptu to the crowd, breaking the news of King’s death. The crowd shrieked in anger and sadness, but Kennedy urged the crowd to use the lessons that King had preached.
“For those of you who are Black — considering the evidence there evidently is that there were white people who were responsible — you can be filled with bitterness, with hatred and a desire for revenge.
“We can move in that direction as a country, in great polarization — Black people amongst Black, white people amongst white, filled with hatred toward one another,” Kennedy said.
“Or we can make an effort, as Martin Luther King did, to understand and to comprehend and to replace that violence, that stain of bloodshed that has spread across our land, with an effort to understand with compassion and love.”
Kennedy’s speech that night about King and his death has been credited with defusing tensions in Indianapolis, which was one of the American cities that did not see riots that night.
The site where his speech took place is now home to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Located at 1701 Broadway St., just north of downtown, the park features a playground, outdoor pool and performance shelter.
There is also a “Still We Reach” exhibit that “details the historic events surrounding Kennedy’s famous speech, and also highlights the progress made by Black and African Americans for inclusion in Indy.”
A peace memorial commemorates both King and Kennedy.
“Landmark for Peace” marks the spot where Kennedy gave his speech that night, and it depicts Kennedy and King reaching out to each other over a walkway as a symbol of uniting against hatred.