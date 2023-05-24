MUNCIE — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to two years in jail for causing an automobile crash on Interstate 69 that killed her granddaughter nearly nine years ago.
Donna M. Randolph was sentenced Monday, her 50th birthday, in Delaware County, according to The Muncie Star Press. Randolph pleaded guilty to driving with a controlled substance in her system causing death, a Class C felony carrying a maximum eight-year sentence.
However, she has been in prison or jail since the June 3, 2014 accident that killed Tavionna Ford. Randolph could be released from the Delaware County Jail today. Randolph was making a U-turn on the interstate near the Daleville exit. She acknowledged she had been smoking marijuana.