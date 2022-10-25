ANDERSON — Infant mortality continues to be a concern both in Indiana and Madison County.
In the county, babies died at a rate of five per 1,000 live births in 2020, according to a PowerPoint from the Indiana Department of Health. That compared to a state rate of 6.6. Information from 2020 was the most recent available.
At the national level in 2020, Indiana and states like Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi fell among those with the highest rates of infant mortality, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Infant mortality is defined by the Indiana Department of Health as the death of a baby before his/her first birthday, said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department.
Another concern, she said, is low birth weight That’s defined as less than 5.5 pounds, according to the World Health Organization.
In 2020, nearly 8% of babies in Madison County had a low birth weight, about the same amount as the state’s figure, according to Indiana Department of Health data.
Infant mortality and low birth weight, Mellinger said, are indicators of residents having unhealthy habits.
Smoking, she said, is often associated with low birth weight and infant mortality. An article from the CDC suggests that one in five babies of women who smoke, or 20%, had a low birth weight.
In Madison County, about 19% of live births involved a mother smoking during pregnancy, compared with 11% for the state. In the state, 18.5% of low birth weight babies were born to mothers who smoked during pregnancy.
Some mental health problems for low birth weight babies were reported to have persisted into adulthood. A Case Western University article said most low birth weight survivors may not experience such disorders.
Racial disparities seem to be present, Mellinger said, as low birth weight affects Blacks the most. In 2020, Black babies died at a rate of 13 for every 1,000 live births, according to the state’s PowerPoint.
She listed access to prenatal care as a key issue, saying that while it’s available, it’s seldom used by those most affected.
Efforts are being made on the local and state levels, Mellinger said, including education and other ways to get the population healthy. At the local level, Mellinger said Madison County’s health department has a tobacco coalition that helps with smoking cessation, among other things.
Mellinger is also part of a statewide health equity action team, which consists of health organizations, universities and other groups working to help remove biases and barriers that can block minorities from accessing health care resources.
When asked why folks should care about these things, Mellinger said a healthy county provides a healthy workforce, which attracts businesses, which could promote a healthy local economy.