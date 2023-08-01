INGALLS — The town’s advisory plan commission has been asked to consider annexing a parcel of land in Green Township to accommodate a petition from an Indianapolis developer to build a housing development in the area.
According to a public notice, Forestar Real Estate Group has requested a favorable recommendation for a Planned Unit Development-Residential (PUD-R) zoning classification for the development.
Town officials are planning multiple rounds of public hearings to gather input from residents in the matter. The land in question is located along County Road 1050 South between Ind. 13 and County Road South 750 West.
“We know there are some residential owners around there that are not in favor of this, so it’s going to be about compromise,” said Neil Stevenson, Ingalls planning director and town manager. “We want to ensure that we’re mitigating concerns with adjacent property owners.”
Stevenson said the area has drawn interest from developers in part because of its water supply and infrastructure. A planned looping project would run a water main along West 1050 South, according to Stevenson, and provide reliable access for potential new buildings.
“It’s about ensuring water security for the entire southwest Madison County area,” Stevenson said. “We’re growing, but we want to grow in a planned manner.”
A planned public meeting next Monday is the first of at least “two or three rounds of public hearings,” Stevenson said. Additional meetings will be announced as they’re scheduled.
Stevenson stressed that any annexation would be completely voluntary, noting that town officials are following Indiana code as the process unfolds. He said ground could be broken as early as next winter, but that time frame could move depending on feedback from residents.
“It just depends on timelines for the annexation process,” he said, “and that takes time because there is a remonstrance period there.”