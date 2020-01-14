INGALLS — Town Council members have agreed to meet in two weeks for a more comprehensive discussion of the town’s vacant manager position.
The five-member council heard an update Monday evening on the search to fill the position, which Clerk-Treasurer Kip Golden says has been open for about 18 months. Members decided to meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 to confer about the details.
“They figure it’s going to take longer than just a couple minutes because they want to talk about job description, putting a committee together, things like that,” Golden said.
The council also voted to accept the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would raise police salaries. Under the proposal, Marshal Chris Thompson and his top deputy would each receive a 5% pay raise; the town’s three other full-time officers would see their salaries rise by 3%.
The council also heard more specifics of a complaint filed after the November election alleging that a handicapped voter had difficulty in gaining access to the town’s polling place. Golden said the town’s engineering firm is reviewing the complaint and will draft a proposal to ensure that a 2013 ordinance addressing the issue of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act is up to date.
“We’ll get things updated in that ordinance. We’ve moved into a new building since then,” Golden said.
Council President Scot Lawyer and council member Melanie Johnson also announced plans to attend a two-day training seminar for newly elected local officials in Indianapolis. The training is offered through Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, a nonpartisan organization that works with state legislators and other organizations on initiatives pertaining to quality of life and improving local government responsiveness for residents.
