INGALLS — Ingalls is one of 17 Indiana communities that will receive federal grant funding to create and expand community facilities and improve water infrastructure.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced the recipients, all of them rural Indiana communities that will receive a combined total of $11.1 million.
“I applaud the local leaders across Indiana who always take the extra step when it comes to bettering the lives of their community members,” said Crouch, who is also Indiana’s secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I look forward to seeing how each of these projects revitalize rural Indiana.”
Crouch is running for governor in the 2024 election.
Ingalls will receive $600,000 from OCRA for stormwater improvements in the Old Town area. The money will cover a significant portion of a $900,000 project that includes installation of new stormwater pipes, inlets and manholes to mitigate flooding along Alfonte Street.
“This is a critical first step of building out our stormwater infrastructure,” said Neil Stevenson, Ingalls town manager and planning director. “We’ve been working on addressing a lot of previous issues where we didn’t have the funding to do these things.”
Stevenson said the project will also include new piping to form a more effective outfall from the Old Town neighborhood to nearby Lick Creek. The project is scheduled to begin next year and should be finished by the end of 2024. Stevenson noted the town is providing matching dollars from unspent American Rescue Plan funds and from its stormwater fund.
“We have limited funding, so the more we can leverage that funding for additional dollars, the better we’ll be able to make things for our residents,” Stevenson said.
The State of Indiana distributes Community Development Block Grant funds, which assist rural units of local government with various community projects such as infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.
“Quality-of-life improvement projects such as these can be transformational for our rural towns and cities,” OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner said. “I commend the leaders in each of these 17 communities for investing in critical infrastructure needs to improve their public facilities, stormwater management and wastewater or drinking water systems.”