INGALLS – The Town of Ingalls will conduct a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall, 308 N. Meridian Street, to accept the resignation of Town Manager Frank Owens and to swear in council appointee Scott Lawler.
Owens, who has been town manager since April, had replaced Tim Milligan, who resigned in November. Some residents complained earlier this week on the Ingalls Community Uncensored Facebook page about irregular hours and inability to reach Owens.
Owens said he resigned because a new opportunity came along.
"I’ve enjoyed my time her with the town. I’ve enjoyed working with some of the people here, but I think it’s time for me to move on," he said.
Owens’ replacement likely will not be named until January, at the earliest, said town council member Tim Green.
That’s because state law prohibits the council from entering into a contract longer than the term of the majority of its members. The council seats are up for election in November.
“I don’t think it will be right to hire somebody,” Green said. “If you hire somebody, they’re going to want a contract. They will want more than a three-month or four-month contract.”
In the meantime, the city functions handled by a town manager, such as running the various departments, will be handled by the council president and vice president, he said.
Lawler was appointed to replace former Town Council President Chris Bradshaw, who remained ineligible to serve on the council after he sold his home and moved to Anderson. He resigned his seat at the last town council meeting on July 28.
