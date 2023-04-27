INGALLS — The Town of Ingalls has taken steps toward developing its stormwater system, beginning with funding.
Ingalls is applying for an Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs or OCRA grant for up to $600,000, the town announced via it’s Facebook page.
Funds are distributed by OCRA to entities like Ingalls for stormwater and other projects via the Community Development Block Grants or CDBGs, according to OCRA.
The $600,000, plus $200,000 of Federal American Rescue Plan or ARPA funds and $87,000 from the town’s Stormwater Fund will be used to cover the $887,305 estimated project cost, according to Co-Town Manager Neil Stevenson.
The project consists of creating a way to move stormwater from the Old Town Area, including Reformatory Road, Menden Road, East Street, and IN-67 North.
Stevenson said this project is critical as it will provide a way for Ingalls to further develop its stormwater system and potentially qualify for additional funding.
Repairing infrastructure can come at a cost to residents. Stevenson said the town increased stormwater rates by $1 per a recently passed ordinance. Instead of paying $5, residents now pay $6 per month for stormwater.
The increase provides sufficient funding for other projects and further increases are not necessary, he said.