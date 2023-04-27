INGALLS — The Town of Ingalls will host its first summer block party downtown near the intersection of Meridian and Third Street.
Festivities will take place April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It is also a part of the Madison County’s bicentennial celebration and with that, some historical elements.
The day’s events include a car show, vendors and a historic walkthrough of Ingalls Town Hall.
Prior to becoming a town hall, the building served as an interurban railway depot, according to Co-Town Manager Neil Stevenson.
Interurban train cars were electric powered cars that ran through cities and towns, according to Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson.
The first interurban service in Indiana occurred in Madison County, Jackson said, on Jan. 1, 1898. The train ran from Anderson to Alexandria.
Guests will view images and a video lecture about the interurban railway service.
Technological advances soon got the better of the interurban system; the last interurban car passed through Ingalls and Anderson in January 1941, according to Jackson.
About 24 vendors, including food and sweets, will be participating, according to Stevenson.
Two drivers pre-registered for the car show. However, that doesn’t mean there will only be two cars present.
Stevenson said during the fall festival, though only a handful signed up, many participated. Last year, one or two signed up and about 40 cars participated.
Guests can tour the newly renovated fire station near the corner or Third and Meridian Street.
The nearly $90,000 renovation project began around November 2021 and finished in early part of 2022. Bunk areas for women, separate restrooms, and a new lounge and kitchen area were included in the project.
The town will be unveiling the newly built restrooms in Jessie Ireton Memorial Park.
Stevenson said the block party should be a nice complement to the fall festival.